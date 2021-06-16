TCTC Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 90.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 77,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

MMP traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $52.79. 6,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,677. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

