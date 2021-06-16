TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 35.1% in May

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the May 13th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann acquired 87,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $496,266.75. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 520,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,036.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 205,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,313 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. 23.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 53,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,863. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

