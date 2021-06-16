Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,214,000 after buying an additional 103,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,853,000 after acquiring an additional 77,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

