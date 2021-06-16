Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in GameStop by 15.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $222.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.25 and a beta of -2.07. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $56.33.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

