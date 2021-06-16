Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,033 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $238.86 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.19 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.95.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

