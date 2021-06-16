Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TELL. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.74.

TELL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 101,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,297,015. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

