Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Tenable reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB remained flat at $$42.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,820. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.96 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13. Tenable has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $171,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,677 shares in the company, valued at $114,629.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,126. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.