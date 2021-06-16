Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.00

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 4008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRNO. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.46.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

