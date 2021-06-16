Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Get Tesco alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCDY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 1,105,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesco (TSCDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.