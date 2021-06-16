Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $351,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916,472 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,458 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,051,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 860,398 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,622. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.08%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.