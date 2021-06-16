Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $204,000 in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDACU. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,117,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,452,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000.

NASDAQ NDACU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 3,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,154. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

