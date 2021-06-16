Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Shares of NNDM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,595,178. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.