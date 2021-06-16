Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases Shares of 384 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,746. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $647.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,188. The firm has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $629.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

