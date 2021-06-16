The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$81.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$80.84, with a volume of 3,738,057 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

