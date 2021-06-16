The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-200 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

