The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.44. 209,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,727,496. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.90.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

