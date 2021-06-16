The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

BCO stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.67. The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,847. The Brink’s has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

