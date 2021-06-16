The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 147,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,240,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,118,000 after acquiring an additional 470,004 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 125,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.17. 166,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,096,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $237.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.