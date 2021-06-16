The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after buying an additional 1,038,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after buying an additional 420,751 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after purchasing an additional 268,932 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $88,214.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,064 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

