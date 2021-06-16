The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,700 Price Target

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,845.50 ($37.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,772.21. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89).

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total transaction of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total value of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,617 shares of company stock worth $30,044,590 and sold 24,461 shares worth $68,274,560.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

