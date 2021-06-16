The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €47.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €47.00 ($55.29) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s previous close.

DWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.77 ($47.97).

ETR:DWS opened at €38.72 ($45.55) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a fifty-two week high of €41.48 ($48.80). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

