The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €13.50 Price Target

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SZU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) target price on Südzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.82 ($17.44).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of ETR SZU traded down €0.19 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €14.00 ($16.47). 218,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €13.82.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.