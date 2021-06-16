The Graph Market Capitalization Hits $864.27 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $864.27 million and approximately $150.84 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001787 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.49 or 0.00761146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00083111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.19 or 0.07738427 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

