The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 147,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 110,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

