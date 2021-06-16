The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (CUBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 30th

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1553 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Shares of CUBA opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26.
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
