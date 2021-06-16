The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 44,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

