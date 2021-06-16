The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.42

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.42 and last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 20604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,199 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,800,000 after acquiring an additional 117,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 760,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after acquiring an additional 159,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.