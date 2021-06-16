The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.10

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.10 and last traded at $76.66, with a volume of 574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.64.

JYNT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Get The Joint alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.29.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. In the last three months, insiders sold 503,047 shares of company stock worth $34,582,384. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 53,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,671 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,848,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.