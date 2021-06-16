The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. 136,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.