The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,124.72. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.77.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,282.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,666,243 shares of company stock valued at $75,457,608. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

