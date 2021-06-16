The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 82.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,419 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $13.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $810.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GEO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

