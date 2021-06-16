The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 707,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $22,012,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $17,745,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 541,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,860 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

