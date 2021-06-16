The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,268 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,268 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Change Healthcare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

