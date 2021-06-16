The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZD opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.81. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

