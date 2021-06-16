The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $847,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOUT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.03. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

