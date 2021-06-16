The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.

SMG opened at $189.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.57.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 in the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

