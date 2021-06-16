The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $270.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $184.34 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.88.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

