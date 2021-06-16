The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Gap Down to $41.10

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.10, but opened at $40.11. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 1,623 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $569,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,000 over the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.