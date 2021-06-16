The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the May 13th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS:VRYYF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 135,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72. The Very Good Food has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $7.43.
