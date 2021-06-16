Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $278 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.33 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

THR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 106,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.25 and a beta of 1.63. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

