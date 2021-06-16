Thomas John Pladsen Sells 10,000 Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Stock

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$494,784.

Thomas John Pladsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Thomas John Pladsen sold 14,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$40,880.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas John Pladsen sold 25,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$60,000.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas John Pladsen sold 4,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$12,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas John Pladsen sold 23,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$61,880.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

NLC stock opened at C$2.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.90 and a quick ratio of 28.86. The company has a market cap of C$381.18 million and a P/E ratio of -62.27. Neo Lithium Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$3.88.

NLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About Neo Lithium

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.