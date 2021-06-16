Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Thor Industries by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Thor Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THO. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Shares of THO traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,674. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.46. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

