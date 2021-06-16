ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 4.8%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares were down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.38. Approximately 4,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 629,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ThredUp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. On average, analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

