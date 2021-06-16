TigerCash (TCH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.14 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $884,542.27 and $8.14 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.47 or 0.00931414 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 210.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

