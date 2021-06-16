TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Down to $14.66

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $14.23. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 2,460 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TimkenSteel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

The stock has a market cap of $653.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 295,546 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,701,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 580,061 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

