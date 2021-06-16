Titan Capital Management LLC CA Purchases 1,676 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Vale comprises about 0.4% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vale were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $196,270,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after purchasing an additional 598,760 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,524 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,594,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,232,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

VALE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. 1,238,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,346,045. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

