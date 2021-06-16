Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,313 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 44,562 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $191.46 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

