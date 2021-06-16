Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TOFB remained flat at $$3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.49. Tofutti Brands has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

