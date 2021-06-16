Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of TOFB remained flat at $$3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.49. Tofutti Brands has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98.
