TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) & Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Critical Survey

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get TORM alerts:

76.9% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

TORM has a beta of -362.14, suggesting that its share price is 36,314% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euroseas has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TORM and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM 1.66% 0.99% 0.51% Euroseas 11.14% 10.15% 2.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TORM and Euroseas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Euroseas 0 1 1 0 2.50

Euroseas has a consensus price target of $6.68, indicating a potential downside of 72.54%. Given Euroseas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Euroseas is more favorable than TORM.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TORM and Euroseas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM $747.40 million 0.88 $88.11 million N/A N/A Euroseas $53.30 million 3.09 $4.04 million ($0.02) -1,215.50

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Euroseas.

Summary

Euroseas beats TORM on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.