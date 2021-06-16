Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 43,001 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $152.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

